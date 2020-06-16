Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL potentially could lose out on billions of dollars due to COVID-19.

As of right now, there’s no telling what a potential 2020 NFL season will look like. Will the season safely be able to kick off normally? Will it be delayed? If the season is able to be played, will fans be allowed to attend games?

Nothing’s set in stone, but if fan’s are unable to attend the league reportedly could lose up to $3 billion which could then impact the league’s salary cap moving forward. The NFL Players’ Association held a phone call Monday when they dove into affects of the ongoing pandemic.

