Kyle Shanahan isn’t straying away from San Francisco anytime soon.

The 49ers agreed to a six-year deal with their head coach through the 2025 season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday. The contract, per Schefter, replaces the three remaining years Shanahan had left.

Shanahan now is one of the NFL’s five highest-paid coaches.

“The two men (team owner Jed York and Shanahan) sat down and quickly figured out what each meant to the other, committing to their second six-year contract in just over three years,” Schefter wrote.

It’s clear what the 40-year-old Shanahan, one of the game’s brightest offensive minds, means to the organization. After all, he did just help lead the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

