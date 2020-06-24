We learned Tuesday that both the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks reportedly have internally discussed the possibility of signing Antonio Brown.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, those aren’t the only teams that have thought about bringing in the problematic pass-catcher.

“From what I understand, Antonio Brown does, in fact, have a market,” Rapoport said on NFL Network. “It’s not just two teams — probably will be a little more than that. Maybe four or five teams who have at least internally expressed some interest in potentially signing Antonio Brown. When he’s on the field, he’s still one of the most dynamic receivers in the NFL. Just brings me back to that workout he had with the Saints last year. From what I understand, he was fantastic. Obviously, there are plenty of other things at play, but workout-wise, just football-wise, he’s still great.

“The issue comes that he is still being investigated by the NFL. They’re still reviewing his case. One of his legal matters was recently locked up, but there’s still the civil case, allegations of rape and sexual misconduct. The NFL’s still looking into that, so whoever signs him faces a likely suspension. All of that will have to go into the consideration for whoever ends up signing Antonio Brown.”

As Rapoport notes, Brown’s lack of an NFL job has nothing to do with the wideout’s skill level. A team must decide if the 31-year-old is worth the current hassle and risk of potential headaches, and at this point, signing off on AB might be tough to justify.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports