In wake of George Floyd’s death and the widespread protests that followed, the New England Patriots took a break from football last week to discuss issues of race and discrimination in America.

These discussions, which took place during the team’s regular virtual meetings, included a special guest speaker, according to a report Monday from Albert Breer of The MMQB.

Per Breer’s report, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick invited Rahsaan Hall, director of the racial justice program at the ACLU of Massachusetts, to give his players “an education on racism in our country.” Hall reportedly spoke to the team for one hour.

“Those I spoke with said that Hall was excellent, and spoke in great depth on the subject,” Breer wrote. “And the theme of the session makes sense, given how Belichick has always used history to educate his teams. Also, there was a level of comfort there already, since the Patriots and Hall have worked together, with Hall having addressed the New England rookies during last June’s rookie transition program.”

Over the past two weeks, many Patriots players have spoken out, in interviews and on social media, against police brutality and racial injustice. Cornerback Jason McCourty, one of the veteran leaders of New England’s secondary, said he hopes to continue these conversations with teammates once the Patriots return to Gillette Stadium for training camp.

