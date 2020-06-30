Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Hoping to see Tom Brady and Antonio Brown reunite this season? Well, don’t get your hopes up.

Former NFL executive and current insider Mike Lombardi on Tuesday hinted at the possible reunion during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” podcast. Sirius XM Satellite Radio host John Tournour had made a similar report Monday.

But the Bucs apparently are not interested in bringing Antonio Brown aboard, sources tell ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Tampa Bay is not interested in Antonio Brown per sources #Buccaneers — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 30, 2020

Though some fans would love to see the pair join forces once again, the Bucs probably are better off without Brown in the long run. Trouble has followed Brown wherever he’s gone since his early days with the Pittsburgh Steelers, including a number of shenanigans during his brief stint with the New England Patriots in Sept. 2019.

Of course, people can change, and Brown certainly is capable of doing so. But Brown hasn’t necessarily proven he’s done that yet, so it’s understandable why teams (like the Bucs) might lack interest in the receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images