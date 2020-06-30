Cam Newton’s reported one-year deal with the Patriots is looking better and better.

New England and the quarterback reportedly agreed on the contract Sunday night and is said to be “incentive-laden.” While the deal has yet to be made official, that hasn’t stopped Newton from sending messages to the rest of the NFL.

And while details are few and far between regarding what exactly the incentives will be, one did emerge Tuesday that made the deal look sweeter.

Per CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, the Patriots won’t be prevented from using the franchise tag on Newton in 2021.

I'm told that Cam Newton's one-year deal with the Patriots does not include a provision preventing New England from applying a 2021 franchise tag on the former MVP QB. Wow — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 30, 2020

So if Newton lights it up in his comeback season, Bill Belichick can tag him and keep in New England for another year if the two sides can’t agree on a longer-term deal. And if the 31-year-old QB indeed plays well and showcases what he’s been capable of, it’s entirely possible Newton and the Pats find some common ground that will keep him around a bit longer.

Still, only time will tell if Newton not only will be the Week 1 starter but will be able to put together a strong 2020 season.

