There appears to be somewhat of an update with the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott reportedly plans to sign his exclusive franchise tender by Monday, according to ESPN. The agreement has nothing to do with Prescott’s long-term contract as the two sides will still have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on Prescott on March 18 and the tender will pay him $31.4 million in 2020 if a deal is not completed. Prescott, upon signing the franchise tender, will be contractually obligated to report to training camp on time.

ESPN’s Ed Werder, however, reported Prescott’s decision to sign the tender still does not mean the 26-year-old signal-caller and the organization are any closer to a long-term agreement.

The two-time Pro Bowler took a step forward while playing out his contract year in 2019. Despite the Cowboys finished with a modest .500 win percentage and missed the playoffs, Prescott recorded career highs in passing yards (4,902) and passing touchdowns (30).

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images