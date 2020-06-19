Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Addiction is no easy battle to overcome, and Josh Gordon knows it.

The wide receiver has been suspended by the NFL five times for violating the league’s substance abuse policies, the most recent coming in December.

But Gordon is back on the right track and reportedly applied for reinstatement.

The 29-year-old’s struggles with mental health and addiction have been well-documented, and there were many questions surrounding his latest suspension as some concerning details emerged just a few weeks after the punishment was handed down.

But according to Gordon’s lawyer, his latest relapse was due to the tragic loss of his brother in November.

“Josh had a lapse because of his brother’s death. That’s what set him back,” Adam Kenner told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “But since that time, he has realized how important it is for him to take the right steps, do what’s proper, and understand how to manage these issues. He’s installed the right team around him to make sure he’s on the right path. He understands he’s been given every chance. He looks forward to making the most of this.”

Sometimes, a solid support system is the most important thing to have when battling addiction.

At the end of the day, Gordon’s health is what’s important.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images