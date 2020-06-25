Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL, compared to other leagues, has been minimally impacted by COVID-19.

But with the typical start of the season nearing, they might soon start feeling the impact of the coronavirus.

This year might feature a shortened preseason (though that could become commonplace), and games could be played without fans in the stadiums. And, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, players might not start reporting to training camp until the end of July.

While the NFL calendar remains in flux, multiple clubs are proceeding as if players won’t report to camp early — which means veterans would arrive July 28. Any ramp-up period would occur thereafter, likely in concert with a shortened preseason as @TomPelissero has reported. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 24, 2020

Of course, a lot of this is predicated on whether or not the virus is spiking, as well as teams’ ability (or not) to comply with whatever restrictions are put in place to prevent outbreaks within teams.

In other words, things surrounding the NFL calendar likely will remain plenty fluid over the coming weeks as they try to determine how best to safely pull off a 2020 campaign.

