Although NFL team facilities are beginning to reopen, that doesn’t mean they’ll be packed full of players right away.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, training camp is when players are expected to first begin returning to the team facilities.

“Most teams already have reopened their facilities on a limited basis for essential employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, but healthy players still are not allowed to return,” Schefter wrote Wednesday morning.

“Discussions about when to allow players to return are ongoing, sources say, and neither the NFL nor any of its teams have announced official dates for when training camp will begin.”

This comes after a report Tuesday indicated the league is hoping most facilities would be open by the end of the week.

So far, teams have been doing their offseason programs virtually. Training camp generally begins in late July, but the unpredictability of the coronavirus has left, well, pretty much everything up in the air.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images