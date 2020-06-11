Many football fans have assumed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will be able to seamlessly spark their old magic in Tampa Bay.

According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, defensive coordinators around the league might not be as concerned.

It’s really anyone’s guess how the second iteration of the Brady-Gronk duo will play out. In addition to both superstars playing their first season with a team other than the New England Patriots, Brady will enter the 2020 campaign at age 43, while Gronkowski will be tasked with knocking the rust off after sitting out the entire 2019 season.

Russini on Thursday shared sentiments from defensive coordinators she’s spoken to about Brady and Gronkowski. As for the tight end, it doesn’t sound like the opposition is overwhelmingly worried.

” … In terms of concern for him being a threat — from what I can gather in my conversations — it’s not a high priority,” Russini said on ESPN’s “Get Up.” “They know that he’s vertical, he’s long. He’s going to run those seams.”

And Brady?

“It’s all about hitting him,” Russini said. “It’s all about getting him on the ground. He is not as dynamic in the pocket anymore. In terms of them as a duo, yes, they are still going to be a threat. But this is not the Tom Brady, the Rob Gronkowski we’ve seen in years past, according to defensive coordinators I’ve talked to.”

Perhaps the hype surrounding the 2020 Bucs should be dialed back a bit. After all, there’s a good chance Tampa Bay won’t even win its own division, which would make it all the tougher for Brady and Co. to stage a Super Bowl run.

