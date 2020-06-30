News of Cam Newton joining the New England Patriots was surprising for more reasons than one.

For starters, the Patriots were rumored to not be interested in the 2015 NFL MVP at the time he hit free agency, and those rumors continued pretty much until news broke that he was signing with New England. Plus, the timing of the news breaking, 8 p.m. ET on a Sunday, was a shocking time for such major news.

And around the league, the decision apparently was met with a slew of emotions.

“A mix of surprise, validation and intrigue,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler when asked what the league reaction was to the news. “Most execs and coaches expected the Patriots to add a veteran to compete with Stidham, but there was division about whether it would actually be Newton. Those who didn’t expect this cited Newton’s choppy recent play and lengthy injury history and the team’s need to develop Stidham as convenient excuses to stay away. Others saw only one team desperate for a viable NFL starter: New England.”

A lot remains uncertain with Newton: his health, what level he can compete at nowadays and so on. But for now, it certainly is a signing that has shaken the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images