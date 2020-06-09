Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last there was an alleged “Tom Brady heir” hanging around Gillette Stadium, Julian Edelman apparently wasn’t that happy about it.

This time, around, the New England Patriots receiver reportedly is singing a different tune.

NFL Media’s Mike Giardi on Monday quoted a Patriots player who recently offered him insight into Edelman’s mindset this offseason. Later in the day, Giardi appeared on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz” show to talk about Edelman, Jarrett Stidham and all things 2020 Patriots.

Here’s what Giardi said when Tony Massarotti asked how Edelman feels about Stidham:

“I think they’re in a good place,” Giardi said. ” … It’s interesting, because I think when Jimmy (Garoppolo) was around, Julian wasn’t necessarily — especially early on — arms wide open for Jimmy. And I think that’s not the way that this has played out. … From what I can gather, he’s much more receptive to Stidham and what Stidham brings to the table. I think that Edelman came around on Garoppolo but, in the beginning, that was a shot across Brady’s bow therefore Julian took it as a shot across his bow as well.”

That certainly is a good sign for the Patriots and their fans.

Edelman reportedly has been meeting with Stidham consistently throughout the offseason. Whether the 34-year-old receiver will be able to form a strong connection with the sophomore quarterback remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Edelman isn’t sitting around and pouting after the departure of Brady — quite the opposite, in fact.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images