Tom Brady’s new teammates apparently are gravitating toward their new quarterback.

Since signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 42-year-old Brady has instilled a level of leadership and charisma the franchise sorely needed, according to NFL Media’s Mike Giardi. And it goes far beyond the workouts sessions Brady has been holding with various players.

“I was also told by another player, ‘Look, he’s not waiting. He is aggressive. He is becoming our leader. It’s happening right now even though we are not together on a regular basis as a team in person,'” Giardi said late last week. “This is something I think all the Buccaneers are looking forward to when they finally get together on the field.

“Brady is the Pied Piper for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This isn’t to disparage what Jameis Winston did there, but Brady is drawing all kinds of attention from his teammates for the energy that he is bringing not only in these workouts that he has organized. But also, I was told, he is lighting up the Zoom meetings … intelligent questions, personality, engaging with teammates. This is exactly what they need.”

Now, the use of the phrase “pied piper” doesn’t make a whole lot of sense, if taken literally. In general, a “pied piper” is someone who entices others to follow them with false and/or extravagant promises. Nobody is accusing Brady of such manipulation.

Nevertheless, despite all the difficulties and hurdles presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, Brady apparently has hit the ground running with his new team.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images