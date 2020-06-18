Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamal Adams reportedly wants out of New York.

The All-Pro safety requested a trade from the New York Jets on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, who covers the team.

The Jets-Jamal Adams situation continues to deteriorate. Adams informed the team he wants to be traded, a source tells ESPN. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 18, 2020

It came shortly after Adams posted an Instagram comment in which he wrote “Maybe it’s time to move on!” in regards to his time with the organization.

Adams, arguably the league’s best safety, is under contract with the Jets through the 2021 season, after New York picked up the fifth-year option on their 2019 No. 6 overall pick.

The Jets have not yet granted Adams permission to seek said trade, according to New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta.

We’ll have to wait and see how the rest unfolds.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images