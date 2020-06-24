Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York Jets All-Pro safety Jamal Adams reportedly asked the organization to trade him last week.

And it seems Jets head coach Adam Gase is a major reason why, according to a report Wednesday from New York Daily News’ Manish Mehta.

Here’s an excerpt from Mehta:

The fissure between the Jets and Jamal Adams cracked open, thanks in part to a deteriorating relationship between the All-Pro safety and his head coach.

The Daily News has learned that Adam Gase is a major factor why Adams has felt uncomfortable with his long-term future with the team and requested a trade. The News first reported last week that Adams sought permission to seek a trade after no movement toward a contract extension this offseason.

However, Adams’ discontent runs much deeper than simply finances. The Jets’ best player does not want to play for Gase anymore for myriad reasons, according to sources.

It was reported Tuesday the Jets “have no plans” to trade Adams despite his request. The 2017 first-round pick already admitted he was “trying” to land with the Dallas Cowboys.

Adams, arguably the league’s best safety, is under contract with the Jets through the 2021 season, after New York picked up his fifth-year option.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images