Jamal Adams probably shouldn’t count his chickens before they hatch.

Adams, who reportedly requested to be traded by the Jets last week, seems to believe he’s well on his way out of New York. The star safety recently admitted he was “trying” to land with his hometown Dallas Cowboys, and effectively bid farewell to teammate Marcus Maye via Twitter on Monday.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection at this point probably doesn’t have a future in the Meadowlands, but that doesn’t mean the Jets currently are looking to move on from him.

“My understanding of where they are is they’re not inclined to trade Jamal Adams,” NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said on NFL Network on Monday. “They would always listen, that’s something Joe Douglas made clear the last time we talked about this during the trade deadline. They really do have no plans to trade him and if someone was going to give up maybe two first-round picks or a first-round pick-plus, plus give a huge contract to a box safety, maybe a deal would get done. Either way, we’re a long way from there. So for Jamal Adams to say goodbye to a teammate and wish him well, indicating his Jets tenure is over, I would imagine some people who are currently employed by the Jets would take issue with that.”

The Jets have no reason to feel pressured to move Adams, even though the 24-year-old clearly is unhappy. Adams, whose fifth-year option was picked up back in April, is under contract for two more seasons in New York. If he still wants out following the 2020 campaign, perhaps a trade is something the Jets would explore ahead of the 2021 season.

But for now, it sure sounds like Adams is going to have to tough it out.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images