Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unlike other professional sports leagues in the United States, the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t appear to be slowing down the NFL much.

The league expects most teams will be able to open their respective facilities by the end of the week, a source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday. Teams may take different approaches to the situation, however.

“There could be a few exceptions but league at-large will have (the) option to operate in (the) building,” Fowler tweeted. “Some teams still planning to keep coaches away until camp.”

The NFL expects most NFL teams will be able to open facilities by the end of the week, per league source. There could be a few exceptions but league at-large will have option to operate in building. Some teams still planning to keep coaches away until camp. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 2, 2020

Fowler added the league remains “optimistic” about holding full training camps, but they’re “preparing for alternatives.” Teams apparently are “cautiously optimistic” too, but know some dates could still move around — including a shortened preseason.

But, as Fowler noted, there still are two months for things to play out.

I'm told the league is optimistic about holding training camps in full but is preparing for alternatives. Team officials I've spoken to are cautiously optimistic and wouldn't be surprised to see some dates moved around, or preseason shortened. Lot has to play out over next 2 mos. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 2, 2020

This isn’t to say the NFL hasn’t had to deal with its share of issues due to the ongoing pandemic, however. The league conducted its 2020 Draft virtually earlier this spring in lieu of the typical event.

The NFL also struggled with free-agent signings for a brief time, too. A memo released in mid-March recommended teams “should consider including contingency language in trade agreements to account for a scenario where a player is unable to take and pass a physical” as team doctors were unable to complete in-person physicals.

At this point, the league anticipates beginning its season on time. And if this is any indicator, there could be more good news to come.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images