Josh Gordon’s NFL career has been a bumpy one, to say the least. But he’s reportedly hopeful for another chance.

The wide receiver was suspended indefinitely in December for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. It was Gordon’s fifth suspension for that reason.

But now it appears Gordon is on the right path and reportedly applied to be reinstated, according to ESPN, and will be overseen by Roger Goodell. The commissioner will have the final say if Gordon’s indefinite suspension will be lifted, and if he’ll need to serve more games in the 2020 season.

“Gordon’s hope is to have his indefinite suspension lifted in time to participate in training camp. In theory, he could take part if his indefinite suspension is lifted before then, even if Goodell were to suspend him for a set number of games to begin the 2020 season,” ESPN reported.

The 29-year-old was said to be “doing well” in May and was hopeful to apply for reinstatement soon. And it appears that time has come.

Should Gordon’s suspension be lifted, he will be an unrestricted free agent and can sign with any NFL team.

