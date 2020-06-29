Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A strong recommendation can make a big difference in potentially landing a job — just ask Cam Newton.

The 31-year-old quarterback reportedly will sign a one-year, incentive-laden deal with the New England Patriots. Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers in March, will join Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer on the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart.

This apparently was a while in the making. In his Monday Morning Quarterback column, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Bill Belichick and the Patriots reached out to various NFL coaches for insight on Newton, with many offering glowing reviews.

One of those recommendations came from Newton’s last offensive coordinator, Norv Turner, who reportedly spoke with Belichick a couple of months ago.

“My whole deal is, when Cam was healthy, and we were there with him (in 2018), we were 6–2,” Turner told Breer on Sunday night. “Just look at the tape — played his ass off. His issue was more health than anything else, and from what I understand, I don’t think these are health issues that he can’t overcome. He’s had the time off now. I think he’ll be great.

” … I think it’ll be really good for Cam. And I think it’ll be good for the Patriots.”

Whether the marriage between Newton and the Patriots proves to be a good fit remains to be seen. Some believe it’s a match made in heaven, while others absolutely hate the deal.

As for Tom Brady, the man Newton hopes to replace, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback used Instagram to offer his initial thoughts on the signing.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images