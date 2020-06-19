Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NHL indicated when they started ramping things back up that a single positive test for COVID-19 wouldn’t sink the whole operation.

And already that’s being tested.

The NHL announced Friday evening that since the June 8 start of Phase 2 of its return to play plan, 11 players so far have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This comes a week after the Boston Bruins announced a player had tested positive for COVID-19, but was asymptomatic and proceeded to test negative twice. And on Friday, Toronto star Auston Matthews was reported to have tested positive for the coronavirus, though the Maple Leafs, unsurprisingly, would not confirm that.

Phase 2 allowed players to return to their team practice facility to skate in groups of as many as six. Coaches and executives are not allowed at the facility during this phase. Phase 3, which marks the start of training camp, is scheduled to begin July 10.

