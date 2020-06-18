As sports leagues try and figure out how to safely return to play, they’re coming up with health and safety protocols they hope will prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The NBA, for example, released a 113-page memo with their protocols for the league’s return in Orlando, Fla. for late July. But NBA coaches are concerned some of the imposed limitations could make their job incredibly difficult.

The NHL, however, is promising its health and safety protocols won’t prevent coaches from doing their jobs, according to ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

“The NHL has assured its coaches that when hockey returns this summer, there will be no restrictions prohibiting them from doing their jobs, nor will any coaches of a certain age or another at-risk demographic be prevented from being behind the bench,” Kaplan reported, citing deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

“Though the NHL isn’t expected to mandate any restrictions, if a coach doesn’t feel comfortable being part of the team environment in the bubble for health or personal reasons, the league has said it will help accommodate that coach and it will not affect his job standing.”

The NHL and its Players’ Association are still working out the details regarding health and safety protocols for Phase 3 and Phase 4 of the return plans.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images