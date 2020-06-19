The NHL has a playoff plan in place, but where the games will be still remains to be seen.

Las Vegas has been rumored as one of the hub cities to host the Stanley Cup playoffs, but the league still would need one more. Commissioner Gary Bettman revealed 10 possible cities in May, three of which are located in Canada.

But there are a lot of restrictions in place regarding travel to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, including quarantining for 14 days upon arrival and departure. That, of course, would be an issue for teams.

That all changed Thursday, though, when the federal government cleared a path for Canada to have one of its three potential cities play host the playoffs, according The Canadian Press.

“Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino has issued a letter saying it’s in the national interest to have a Canadian hub after the Public Health Agency of Canada and the public health authorities in Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver all gave their approval of the NHL’s plan to keep players separate from the general public,” CTV News reported.

Training camps are set to open July 10, so the league needs to have a plan in place regarding where the Stanley Cup playoffs will be sooner rather than later.

