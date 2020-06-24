Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re still waiting to hear where the National Hockey League will resume its paused season, but it seems like the league and the Players’ Association are inching closer to a decision.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN on Tuesday reported that the NHL has narrowed down its list of potential host cities to just six across the United States and Canada.

“Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Edmonton, Toronto and Vancouver have made the cut so far, with Pittsburgh and Dallas eliminated Tuesday,” Kaplan reported. “Columbus was scratched off the list Monday.”

The league will choose two of these cities to host the return, and Las Vegas is considered to be the favorite location state-side.

However, there’s a possibility that two Canadian cities are selected, as those three options are being highly considered according to The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, who first reported the final six cities in contention.

It will be interesting to see the NHL choose two locations on the West coast, especially for broadcasting to the league’s huge fan base on the East coast, but we’ll cross that bridge if and when we get there.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images