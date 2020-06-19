Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Athletes across the country were reported Friday to have tested positive for COVID-19, Auston Matthews now is on that list.

The Toronto Maple Leafs star tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Toronto Sun’s Steve Simmons, who notes Matthews is quarantining at his home in Arizona.

“Matthews, 22, has apparently gone into quarantine at his home in Arizona, hoping to be healthy enough and eligible to travel to Toronto and participate in the opening of Leafs camp on July 10,” Simmons wrote.

“Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, who was spending much of the break from NHL play with Matthews’ at his Scottsdale home, did not test positive for COVID-19, the same sources indicate. Andersen is no longer living with Matthews – and is no longer in Arizona.”

This comes after multiple Tampa Bay Lightning players and staff tested positive for COVID-19, as did a Toronto Blue Jays player and multiple Philadelphia Phillies.

The NHL currently is in Phase 2 of its return-to-play plan, which allows players to return to their team facilities to skate in groups of six or fewer.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images