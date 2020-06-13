Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another big step reportedly was made in the NHL’s hopeful return this summer.

The 24-team playoff format has been set and teams have begun to head to their practice facilities for small workouts. Phase 3 (training camp) is slated to begin July 10.

But one thing that’s been missing is where these games will be played. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman revealed 10 possible cities, and now one of those reportedly has been named the hub city.

According to Sportsnet’s Chris Johnston, citing a report from The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Las Vegas will serve as a home to the Stanley Cup playoffs and will be confirmed by June 22. Johnston reported to “expect the official announcement before then.”

One down, one to go.

There are three Canadian cities up for consideration. But, according to Johnston, “the other depends on how the Canadian government chooses to enforce the 14-day quarantine for those entering the country.”

Now we wait not only for the official announcement on Las Vegas, but which city will the other host the playoffs.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images