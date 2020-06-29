Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Wright always will find a way to trigger Patriots fans.

As you likely have heard, New England on Sunday reportedly signed Cam Newton to a one-year contract. The signing drew largely rave reviews — Richard Sherman went in a far different direction — and Wright, a regular critic of Tom Brady and the Patriots last season, is among those who believe Newton instantly makes New England a Super Bowl contender. However, Wright punctuated his initial take with a bit of a head-scratcher.

Take a look at this tweet:

Wow. The smart, obvious move all along for all parties. Super happy for Cam. And New England all of a sudden becomes super dangerous. They won 12 games last year & just got a massive upgrade at quarterback. https://t.co/FqKgzECfGe — nick wright (@getnickwright) June 28, 2020

So, is Cam Newton really a “massive upgrade” over Brady, who now is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? That seems like an exhausting debate, one which you can have on your own time.

Speaking Brady, he used social media to offer his first reaction to Newton landing with the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images