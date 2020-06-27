Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Norwich City extend its FA Cup fairy-tale further?

Norwich City will host Manchester United on Saturday at Carrow Road in an FA Cup quarterfinal game. Norwich City hasn’t advanced this far in the FA Cup since 1992. Manchester United is competing in this stage of soccer’s oldest competition for a club-record sixth consecutive season. The odds favor Manchester United, but that won’t matter so much once the referee blows the opening whistle.

Here’s how to watch Norwich City versus Manchester United.

When: Saturday, June 27, at 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN; ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: ESPN+

