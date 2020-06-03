The coronavirus already is having an impact on the upcoming college football season.
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish reportedly no longer will open the 2020 season against Navy in Dublin, Ireland. But instead will have the game played in Maryland if the season is able to play out.
Notre Dame and Navy last squared up in Ireland during the 2012 season.
