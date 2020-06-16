The New England Patriots haven’t been one of the more active teams since free agency opened back in March, but they still have made a handful of additions.

And we now know what numbers said additions will wear next season.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a video of the numbers their veteran free agent signees will wear in 2020.

— Brian Hoyer, 2
— Damiere Byrd, 10
— Marqise Lee, 13
— Adrian Phillips, 21
— Cody Davis, 22
— Dan Vitale, 45
— Brandon Copeland, 52
— Beau Allen, 94

It’s typically not until well into training camp when rookies get their numbers, so there will be a bit of a wait for Kyle Dugger and other rookie newcomers to pick their number.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images