The New England Patriots haven’t been one of the more active teams since free agency opened back in March, but they still have made a handful of additions.

And we now know what numbers said additions will wear next season.

The Patriots on Tuesday shared a video of the numbers their veteran free agent signees will wear in 2020.

— Brian Hoyer, 2

— Damiere Byrd, 10

— Marqise Lee, 13

— Adrian Phillips, 21

— Cody Davis, 22

— Dan Vitale, 45

— Brandon Copeland, 52

— Beau Allen, 94

𝙉𝙀𝙒 𝙑𝙀𝙏𝙀𝙍𝘼𝙉 𝙅𝙀𝙍𝙎𝙀𝙔 𝙉𝙐𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙎 🚨 Full roster: https://t.co/oX7kNu1wWc pic.twitter.com/hhtvqtlGDe — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 16, 2020

It’s typically not until well into training camp when rookies get their numbers, so there will be a bit of a wait for Kyle Dugger and other rookie newcomers to pick their number.

