The New England Patriots haven’t been one of the more active teams since free agency opened back in March, but they still have made a handful of additions.
And we now know what numbers said additions will wear next season.
The Patriots on Tuesday shared a video of the numbers their veteran free agent signees will wear in 2020.
— Brian Hoyer, 2
— Damiere Byrd, 10
— Marqise Lee, 13
— Adrian Phillips, 21
— Cody Davis, 22
— Dan Vitale, 45
— Brandon Copeland, 52
— Beau Allen, 94
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 16, 2020
It’s typically not until well into training camp when rookies get their numbers, so there will be a bit of a wait for Kyle Dugger and other rookie newcomers to pick their number.
