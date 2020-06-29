Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New York Post had a predictable reaction to Sunday night’s influx of New England Patriots news.

Most notably, the Patriots reportedly signed veteran quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year, incentive-laden deal. Additionally, the NFL handed down a harsh punishment to the Patriots for videotaping the Cincinnati Bengals sideline in December. Reminder: The Patriots admitted to and were punished for breaking NFL rules; the NFL thus far has not indicated New England “cheated” or taped the Bengals with nefarious intent.

Nevertheless, the Post ran this cover on its back page Monday morning:

This made me chuckle. pic.twitter.com/0JWMwgp1Yb — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 29, 2020

That’s sure to go over well in New England.

The New York Daily News delivered this far more benign cover:

Whether the Patriots will remain dominant without Tom Brady under center is anyone’s guess.

However, it’s clear that, for the foreseeable future, they will remain one of the most newsworthy teams in all of professional sports — for better or for worse.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images