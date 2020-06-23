Athletes from far and wide have signaled their support for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. after a noose was found at his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.
Even Twitter is joining the movement.
The official Twitter Sports account changed up its look Tuesday in support of Wallace, swapping its profile image to one of a goat carrying a flag with No. 43 (the number on Wallace’s car) on it and adding an image of Wallace’s “Black Lives Matter” paint scheme as its cover image. It even changed its bio, which now reads, “We ride with Bubba.”
Richard Petty Motorsports, the team Wallace currently races for, thanked the Twitter Sports account for its support Tuesday morning.
Check it out:
Appreciate the support, @TwitterSports! pic.twitter.com/9DTxh0gygW
— Richard Petty Motorsports (@RPMotorsports) June 23, 2020
Awesome stuff.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Helber/Pool Photo/ USA TODAY Network