Mike Gundy yet again has found himself in the news.
This time, however, the Oklahoma State head football coach is not in trouble for his words, but his wardrobe.
The criticism of Gundy came Monday after he was seen in a photo wearing a T-shirt supporting One America News Network. OANN is a conservative-leaning cable news network that is transparent in its support of United States President Donald Trump.
Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard was among those angry with the photo, which was posted to Facebook and later shared by CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone.
Hubbard responded to the picture and tweeted, “I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq
— Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020
Hubbard was the nation’s leading rusher in 2019 (328 carries, 2,094 yards, 21 touchdowns). The incoming junior was a first-team All-American and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.
Fellow Oklahoma State players, both past and present, have since shown support for Hubbard.
Can’t stay Silent Anymore! Call a Spade a Spade!! https://t.co/Ya8xTYIwEr
— AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) June 15, 2020
I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml
— Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020
OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe
— Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020
An Oklahoma State spokesperson told ESPN on Monday the school had no comment.
More Football: Ezekiel Elliot Angry His Name Was Publicized After Positive COVID-19 Test
Thumbnail photo via Rob Ferguson/USA TODAY Sports Images