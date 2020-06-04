New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers enters his second NFL season with plenty to prove. And he knows it.

It’s why Meyers is looking to improve on one specific part of the game — mentally.

The 23-year-old undrafted receiver explained to Patriots.com’s Paul Perillo in a story published to the team website Wednesday why that’s something he’s focused on.

“Mentally, I want to be levels ahead of where I was last year,” Meyers said. “Understanding not only what we’re doing but also why we’re doing it. Earning trust to make the right play. I want to build on last year. It was a nice stepping stone, but I want to keep building and growing.

“That’s the key for me this year,” he said. “I want to be the best I can mentally. The more I understand what I’m doing the better I can play, the faster I can play. People will always be able to find you if you don’t know what you’re doing. You will be exposed.”

For the former NC State quarterback-turned-NFL-receiver, it could be the difference between making the Patriots’ 53-man roster or, essentially, not. It’s a similar mindset to the one Meyers brought into the 2019 preseason.

“… I didn’t know if I’d even make the team or what role I might have or where I’d be playing. I still have chip on my shoulder, like will I even be here? I’m staying ready for my name to be called. I need to make sure I give them a reason to keep me around.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Meyers, actually, could benefit from Tom Brady’s departure, especially if it’s second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham who takes over under center.

If you recall, Meyers and Stidham developed chemistry during the 2019 preseason, accounting for 16 receptions on 20 targets for 216 yards and one touchdown in four games. He finished the preseason with 20 receptions and two touchdowns.

Meyers made 26 catches on 41 targets for 359 yards during the regular season, in which he played 15 games with one start.

