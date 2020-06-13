Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 Overwatch League season resumes this weekend.

Following a two-week break, the best Overwatch players in the world will compete in the Week 19 slate of games. The march toward the playoffs is on.

Here are the details:

This weekend, #OWL2020 is BACK 👏 And we're bringing the Summer Showdown with us 👀 Check out the latest updates right here ➡ https://t.co/6gYso5esth pic.twitter.com/WlwVshxq2j — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 8, 2020

You can click here for a full Week 19 schedule.

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 19 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, June 13, between 4 a.m. ET and 8 p.m., and Sunday, June 14, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

