Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for more Overwatch League action?

The league last weekend returned from its two-week break with a flurry of competitive, entertaining play. The season continues Saturday morning with Day 1 of the Week 20 schedule.

Here are the details:

The return of the kings 👑 Next weekend, the May Melee champions @SFShock & @ShanghaiDragons are BACK 💪 Be there, only on https://t.co/tbTGBrUfiE 📺 pic.twitter.com/C0pwALPTre — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 15, 2020

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 20 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, June 20, between 4 a.m. ET and 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 21, between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague