We’ve reached the stretch run of the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Players are set to compete this weekend in the Week 21 slate of games. We are getting ever closer to the Week 27 regular season finale.

Here are the details:

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 21 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, June 27, between 4 a.m. ET and 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 28, between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague