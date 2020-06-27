Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve reached the stretch run of the 2020 Overwatch League season.

Players are set to compete this weekend in the Week 21 slate of games. We are getting ever closer to the Week 27 regular season finale.

Here are the details:

One more weekend until the Summer Showdown 👏 One last chance to secure those bracket spots 👀 Don't miss the #OWL2020 action, only on https://t.co/tbTGBsbQac 📺 pic.twitter.com/hqXC2K7OC5 — Overwatch League (@overwatchleague) June 22, 2020

The Philadelphia Fusion and Shanghai Dragons currently sit atop the standings in the Atlantic Conference and Pacific Conference, respectively. All games can be streamed in the same location on the OWL’s YouTube Gaming channel.

Here’s how to watch Week 21 of the Overwatch League:

When: Saturday, June 27, between 4 a.m. ET and 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 28, between 4 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Live stream: YouTube Gaming

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@overwatchleague