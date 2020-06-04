Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrice Bergeron’s powerful statement about racism left a strong impression on one of the Boston Bruins’ fiercest rivals.

Bergeron on Wednesday offered his first public statement since the death of George Floyd. The normally quiet Bruins star promised to educate himself on the problems facing people of color and also to be more vocal on important issues moving forward. Additionally, he pledged to donate $25,000 to both the Boston branch of the NAACP and to the Centre Multiethnique de Quebec, an organization which helps facilitate the settling of immigrants in the Quebec province.

Check out this reaction from New Jersey Devils star defenseman P.K. Subban:

Bergeron, like Subban, is one of the more highly respected members of the hockey community, and it’s easy to see why.

