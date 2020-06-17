Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s change of scenery isn’t impacting how one of his former teammates views the quarterback’s status among the game’s greats.

The new Buccaneers signal-caller on Tuesday shared a look at himself in his new uniform for the first time since joining Tampa Bay back in March. The post drew a flurry of comments, from Chase Winovich to Gisele Bundchen, while, of course, it drew the ire of New England Patriots fans.

Patriots safety Patrick Chung also chimed in with the simplest of comments on the post.

Goat, indeed.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images