Patrick Mahomes joined other athletes in releasing statements following the death of George Floyd.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to Twitter to express his feelings, share thoughts on what he is hopeful the United States will learn from everything going on and offer prayers to the friends and family of Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery,.

“As I have watched everything that has happened over the last week and even before then, I have tried to put my feelings into words,” Mahomes wrote. “As a kid who was born with a black dad and a white mom, I have been blessed to be accepted for who I am my entire life, but that isn’t the case for everyone.

“All I can think about is how I grew up in a locker room where people from every race, every background, and every community came together and became brothers to accomplish a single goal,” he added. “I hope our country can learn from the injustices that we have witnessed to become more like the locker room where everyone is accepted. We all need to treat each other like brothers and sisters, and become something better.

“Let’s be the world where my little sister, generations to come, and even my future kids will grow up never having to experience these tragedies and instead love each other unconditionally!

“Love and Unite! #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd”

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores also released a powerful statement over the weekend.

