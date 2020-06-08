Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick released a brief statement Sunday on the death of wide receiver Reche Caldwell, who played for New England in 2006.

Statement from Bill Belichick regarding Reche Caldwell. pic.twitter.com/p0qJrO9kTF — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2020

“I am saddened to hear the news about Reche,” Belichick said, via the team’s Twitter account. “He is remembered for his solid contribution to our team. My thoughts and prayers are with Reche’s family.”

Caldwell, 41, was shot and killed in Tampa, Fla., on Saturday night, his mother told TMZ.

Caldwell had his best NFL season with the Patriots in 2006 when he caught 61 passes for 760 yards with four receiving touchdowns. He led the Patriots in all three categories that season.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images