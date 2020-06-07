Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The NFL and New England Patriots organization are in mourning after the death of former wide receiver Donald “Reche” Caldwell.

Caldwell was killed outside of his Tampa Bay home on Saturday, first reported by TMZ.

It’s led many from around the league, including the Patriots organization where he spent the 2006 season, to voice their sadness.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of former Patriots Reche Caldwell,” the organization tweeted Sunday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Former Patriots Ben Watson, Wes Welker and Asante Samuel all posted a tribute to Caldwell on Sunday, as did Tom Brady.

“Always kept us laughing and light hearted,” Watson, who played with Caldwell in 2006, said. ‘Always had the biggest smile. Always had the greatest stories. Sad to hear about the passing of my teammate Reche Caldwell. May the Lord comfort his family during this time.”

“So sad to hear this,” former Patriot receiver Wes Welker, who played with Caldwell in San Diego during 2004, tweeted. “Reche’s smile and attitude were contagious! My thoughts and prayers go out to Bubba Caldwell and his family!”

Samuel, another former teammate in New England, posted a video of Caldwell and himself, which you can watch below.

Caldwell, who spent six seasons in the NFL, was 41 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images