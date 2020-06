Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Nick Underhill from neworleans.football joins Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to talk about Drew Brees’ comments and apology after his controversial remarks.

Doug and Zack also discuss who will be the Patriots’ slot receiver of the future and what we would be watching at Patriots minicamp.