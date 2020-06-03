Both the NBA and NHL have made progress in hopes to return this summer. Major League Baseball, however, still is in talks with its Players’ Association.

The 2020 season has yet to begin due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two sides reportedly have been back-and-forth with a proposal. The MLBPA reportedly hoped for a 114-game schedule that would begin June 30. But ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Monday reported the owners could look for a 50-60 game schedule that would end Oct. 31.

It’s unclear what this summer will look like when it comes to professional sports. But Pedro Martinez is hopeful baseball will be able to start for the fans.

“I’m hoping that both sides actually stop thinking about their own good and start thinking about the fans,” he said during an appearance on NBC Sports Network’s “Lunch Talk Live,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “I think this is a perfect time to have their baseball teams out there and try to have the people forget a little bit about what’s going on. It’s not only the pandemic, it’s everything that’s going on. People need something to actually do and find a way to relax. I hope that the Players’ Association and MLB realize how important it is to bring some sort of relief to people.”

Only time will tell if MLB and MLBPA can come to a solution.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images