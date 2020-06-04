Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Even if baseball is able to return, Chris Archer won’t be taking the field.

The Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher reportedly will miss the 2020 MLB season after undergoing a procedure Tuesday. Archer had been suffering from thoracic outlet syndrome, which can cause discomfort in the neck and shoulders, as well as numbness in the hands.

Archer was traded to the Pirates midway throughout the 2018 season, and spent all of 2019 in Pittsburgh where he went 3-9 with a 5.20 ERA in 23 games.

For more, check out the “Need To Know” video above from Wednesday night’s “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

More MLB: