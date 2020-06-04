Just as the NHL is nailing down plans to resume its 2019-20 season, COVID-19 strikes the league again.
A player for the Pittsburgh Penguins has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Thursday in a statement. The team states the player is not located in Pittsburgh “and has been in isolation at his home since first experiencing symptoms.”
The player has recovered and is “feeling well,” per the team.
This player certainly isn’t the first to test positive in the NHL, however. Several members of the Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators tested positive for the virus in the last three months, as well.
But it appears the NHL isn’t too worried about players testing positive for the virus while playing in their respective hub city. According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, a positive COVID-19 test “should not necessarily shut the whole operation down” or “an end for the tournament.”
We’ll see what happens when play officially resumes.
