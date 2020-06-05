Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

We’re getting closer and closer every day.

After NBA owners approved the league’s proposed 22-team format Thursday, there was one more hurdle to jump.

Now the plan officially can be tweaked further, then put into action with the Players’ Association on Friday announcing it’s agreed to continue negotiations on the NBA’s return-to-play structure.

“The Board of Player Representatives of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the NBA on a 22-team return to play scenario to restart the 2019-20 NBA season,” the NBPA’s statement said. “Various details remain to be negotiated and the acceptance of the scenario would still require that all parties reach agreement on all issues relevant to resuming play.”

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, all 28 player representatives on the call with the NBA approved the NBPA’s vote.

The tentative return date for games is July 31.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images