Major League Baseball gave the players association until Sunday to get back to it about its most recent proposal.

The plan reportedly offered players 80 percent of their prorated salaries for a 72-game schedule in a shortened season that would begin July 14, and the players apparently already have reached a verdict.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the MLBPA rejected the plan and won’t send a counteroffer. The union reportedly also asked MLB to let it know how many games it intends to play and when players should show up for training in a letter to the league — referring to a shortened season that can be mandated by commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Major League Baseball Players Association has rejected MLB's latest proposal and will not counter, sources tell ESPN. In a letter to the league, the union asked MLB to inform it of how many games it intends to play and when players should report. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 13, 2020

Here’s an excerpt from the letter, which ESPN obtained:

If it is your intention to unilaterally impose a season, we again request that you inform us and our members of how many games you intend to play and when and where players should report. It is unfair to leave players and the fans hanging at this point.

We demand that you inform us of your plans by close of business on Monday, June 15.

MLBPA executive director also released a strongly-worded statement.

Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark today released the following statement: pic.twitter.com/d1p3Oj4K70 — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) June 13, 2020

We’ll see who wins this tug-of-war.

