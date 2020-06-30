Cam Newton joins the Patriots as New England seeks a replacement for Tom Brady.

But could he be more “fun” than the veteran quarterback?

At least, that’s what Randy Moss thinks. And the ex-Patriots receiver made that perfectly clear during an appearance Tuesday on ESPN’s “Get Up!,” though his position is nuanced.

“I think we are really getting ready to see how fun that offense can really be,” Moss said, as transcribed by WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “Not discrediting anything Tom accomplished because he accomplished some great things, but I think being able to have a guy like Cam Newton that can run the ball, they are able to spread guys out, and then being able to be that viable threat in the passing game that he can just tuck the ball and run.

“I just think what we have seen coming out of New England for the past let’s say 20 years, there is going to be a change in New England. But, I think we are going to see them have a lot more fun out there and Cam Newton is going to give them that opportunity for the fans, not just the New England Patriots fans, but the football fans around the world to really see how fun this offense can really be.”

Naturally, Moss knows a thing or two about how the Patriots’ offense operates after spending more than three seasons with the team. In 2007, Moss set a record for highest yardage total in team history and broke Jerry Rice’s single-season record for most receiving touchdowns, with a little help from Brady, of course.

Both Brady and Newton have set plenty of records of their own, too. That said, Moss sees the tides changing in New England following Brady’s departure and thinks Newton could fill the role nicely, especially in the “fun” department.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images