Youre move, Real Madrid.
Los Blancos will host Mallorca on Wednesday at Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano in a La Liga Round 31 game, needing a victory to re-take first place in the Spanish league standings from Barcelona.
Real Madrid has won all three of the games it has played since it resumed its La Liga campaign June 14.
Here’s how to watch Real Madrid versus Mallorca.
When: Wednesday, June 24, at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN SPORTS; beIN SPORTS en Español
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
